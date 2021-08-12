e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 05:10 PM IST

Chola MS General Insurance enhances digital offerings to become holistic digi-smart insurer

Chola MS recently introduced WhatsApp - Bot to their existing features.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company, a joint venture between the Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group, Japan, has expanded its digital offerings further to enhance customer satisfaction with the adoption of new digital advancements.

The company has recently introduced WhatsApp - Bot to their existing features, to become a fully digi-smart insurer. Their new feature is aimed at connecting customers easily and to assist their grievances instantly.

V Suryanarayanan, Managing Director, Chola MS General Insurance, said, “This is in line with our company’s T3 philosophy which strives to uphold Trust, Transparency and Technology at all times."

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 05:10 PM IST

