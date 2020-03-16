Chinese stock market attracts 8,95,400 new investors

Beijing: A total of 8,95,400 investors in China opened accounts to trade stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses in February, industry data showed.

The number was up 11.83 per cent from January, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.

Individual investors accounted for the majority of the newly added investors, reaching around 8,93,200 last month, while some 2,200 institutional investors opened accounts.

By the end of last month, the number of individual investors with A-share accounts reached 161 million, the data showed.