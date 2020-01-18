Chinese auto maker Great Wall Motors to buy GM's plant

Shanghai: Chinese auto maker Great Wall Motors on Friday said it has inked a pact with General Motors (GM) to acquire the latter's manufacturing facility in Talegoan, near Pune.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the second half of 2020, Great Wall Motors (GWM) said in a release.

The auto maker is set to debut its Haval brand and electric vehicle at the Auto Expo-Motor Show 2020, slated to be held in Greater Noida early next month.

"Under a binding term sheet signed on Thursday, the GM India legal entity, which includes the Talegaon facility, will transfer to GWM," the release said.