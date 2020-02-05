China's virus outbreak weighs on global business

Beijing: Global business is catching a chill from China's virus outbreak, with even the gaming industry taking a hit. Mink breeders in Denmark called off a fur auction because Chinese buyers can't attend due to travel curbs imposed to contain the disease.

Airlines have cancelled 25,000 flights to and within China, according to travel data provider OAG. General Motors Co. and other automakers are telling employees to limit travel to China, their biggest market.

On Tuesday, the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau announced it was closing casinos for two weeks as a precaution. The territory is a major revenue source for US casino operators Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Global companies increasingly rely on China, the world's No. 2 economy, as a major buyer of food, cars, movie tickets and other goods. But that has left them more exposed than ever to the pain of its latest abrupt slump.

The Singapore Air Show, due to open next week, announced Tuesday it was cancelling a business conference due to the absence of Chinese participants.

Tourism revenue in Thailand and other Asian destinations that rely on China for up to 30% of their foreign visitors plunged after Beijing canceled group tours.