China’s e-currency pilot: DCEP given to 50k consumers to be used in 800 offline shops or 2300 online retailers in Beijing

While many world economies are still working on their digital currency model, China has already taken a lead. The country is already running pilot for its e-currency, DCEP (Digital Currency/Electronic Payment), across Shenzhen, Suzhou, Chengdu, Xiong’an and Beijing, stated a top official.

During a panel discussion on ‘The Future of Banking’, Bank of China, India CEO, Hu Beihei said, “The application of DCEP has been expanded to hospitals, subways, online shopping, etc. DCEP was also tested on China’s food delivery and daily deal platform Meituan and China’s biggest car hailing platform Didi, both of which have hundreds of millions of users.

He added that the pilot of this currency will continue as it gets adapted to various technologies.