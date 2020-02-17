‘China will stick to its financial commitments’

Beijing: China has the ability to maintain a basic equilibrium in international payment as the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak is short-lived and limited, a foreign exchange official said Saturday.
The operation of China's current account has entered a more balanced stage thanks to the sound domestic economic development and optimisation in economic structure, said Xuan Changneng, deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, at a press conference.
The proportion of current account surplus in the country's gross domestic product has been within a reasonable range in recent years, Xuan said.
On the other hand, the cross-border capital flows remained steady as China continuously advances its reform and opening-up.
The fundamentals of China's long-term economic growth and high-quality development remain unchanged and the improvement in the domestic business climate is expected to help stabilise long- and medium-term capital inflows, he said.
