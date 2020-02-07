China to cut tariffs on USD 75 billion in US imports

Beijing: China on Thursday said it will halve punitive tariffs on $75 bn in US imports from February 14, a month after Beijing and Washington signed a truce in their long-running trade war.

The reduction will apply to levies of five% and 10% that were imposed on more than 1,700 items in September, according to the State Council Tariff Commission.

Products that had been hit by the 10% tariffs included fresh seafood, poultry and soybeans. Tariffs also applied to items such as tungsten lamps for scientific and medical purposes, as well as some types of aircraft.

The move is aimed at "promoting the healthy and stable development of China-US economic and trade relations", the Commission said in a statement.