China moves away from paper-reliant academic evaluation system

Beijing: Chinese authorities have released a guideline regulating the use of papers listed on the Science Citation Index (SCI) in institutions of higher education in a move to change the current academic evaluation system that is over-reliant on published papers.

A sound assessment system should be developed, in which different weight of paper publication is put on the evaluation of different types of scientific research work, according to the document issued by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

SCI papers should not be used as a direct basis for professional titles evaluation and occupational promotion, nor a prerequisite for personnel employment, said the guideline.

It is inappropriate for higher education institutions to set paper publication requirements for departments and individuals, the document said, ordering the cancellation of rewards for SCI papers.

The introduction of the guideline is to reverse the phenomenon of one-sided, excessive and distorted reliance on SCI papers in the current scientific research evaluation, the MOE said, adding that it is not a denial of SCI, nor a refusal to publishing papers.