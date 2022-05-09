China April exports to sanctions-hit Russia plunge, imports surge: Report

Chinese exports to Russia fell in April for the second month as China's northern neighbor grappled with economic sanctions, while Russian shipments to China surged, a balm to hard-hit Russian firms facing international economic isolation.

Shipments to Russia fell 25.9 percent in April from a year earlier in dollar terms, worsening from a 7.7 percent decline the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data on Monday. Imports from Russia, however, surged 56.6 percent in April, compared with an increase of 26.4 percent in March.

Russia is a major source of oil, gas, coal, and agricultural commodities for China. In January-February, China's exports to Russia and imports from it rose 41.5 percent and 35.8 percent, respectively.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:35 PM IST