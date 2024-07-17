Chidambaram's 'Dream Budget': Netizens React with Divided Opinions on Tax Reforms and Modi's Policies; Know More

File

The Union Budget for FY 1997–98, was introduced by P. Chidambaram, the Finance Minister at the time, was also dubbed the "Dream Budget" because it included several reforms.

Chidambaram slashed the corporate tax rate for domestic companies from 40 per cent to 35 per cent and the maximum income tax rate from 40 per cent to 30 per cent. The excise duty structure was also streamlined, and the peak customs duty was lowered from 50 per cent to 40 per cent.

Chidambaram removed capital gain tax on equity investments(held over year).



Modi Govt brought back long term capital gain tax in 2018.



Chidambaram rationalized income tax rates, bringing the highest rate of marginal taxes to 30%, the lowest since Nehruvian wrecked policies.… — We, the people of India (@India_Policy) July 16, 2024

Netizen Reactions

In a recent post on the X platform identified as 'We, the People of India,' which discussed Chidambaram's rationalisation of income tax, many netizens have responded with mixed reactions.

One of the X user responded to the post by commenting, "You still voted for Modi. Now why are you crying about high taxes? "

Another X user, added, "Modi is anti middle class. His only goal is to extract as much as tax from middle class and distribute to the poor. At the end middle class are the ones who vote for him."

Not only that. The BJP first increased the tenure for debt mutual funds from 1 year to 3 years to be classified as long term and last year removed the indexation benefits. We must now teach a lesson to this @BJP4India — Santosh Iyer (@SantoshIyer0) July 16, 2024

During Chidambaram times the income was zero

So tax rates didn't matter. 😀 — Jatin Bhangde (@JatinBhangde) July 16, 2024

What is the grandfather clause?

The grandfathering clause refers to the exclusion of current investors or gains they made prior to the new tax law going into effect. In order to safeguard gains realized on a mark-to-market basis up until January 31, 2018, the government included a limited grandfathering clause in Budget 2018–19. A rise in share value after January 31, 2018, however, would be included in the tax net profit.

DTT (dividend distribution tax) 2018

Budget 2018 also introduced a 10 per cent dividend distribution tax (DTT) on mutual funds to make sure investors don't switch to dividend plans to avoid paying the new 10 per cent LTCG tax. A fund house must pay this tax out of its distributable surplus before it can pay dividends.

The government eliminated the long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) in October 2004 and replaced it with the securities transaction tax (STT) in an effort to promote long-term equity investment. LTCG was subject to a 20 per cent tax up until September 30, 2004.3

When Chidambaram introduced the STT in 2004 and junked the LTCG Tax, it was explicitly said that former is in lieu of the latter.



When Modi Govt reintroduced the LTCG Tax of 10% in 2018, it said that it is keeping the Tax rate at a 'low' of 10%, because STT is being retained.… — We, the people of India (@India_Policy) July 17, 2024

In current Modi-led government in 2018, finance minister 'Arun jaitley' reintroduced long-term capital gains tax (LTCG), which was ousted by chidambaram in 2004 instead he introduced STT (securities transaction tax), but 2018 arun jaitley did not remove STT (securities transaction tax) and retained both LTCG (long-term capital gains tax) and STT (securities transaction tax), putting pressure on the investors.