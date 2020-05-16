Chidambaram seeks clarification from FM Nirmala Sitharaman over policies announced in the third tranche

Congress leader and former finance minister (in UPA government) P Chidambaram has questioned the present Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman’s third tranche of economic package. He hit out at the Sitharaman for serving old wine in a new bottle.
Through a series of tweets, he said, he will begin a research and dialogue session. In this session, he will post tweets that will talk about the different policies which Sitharaman has announced at her press briefing and match it with budget announcements.
He went on to highlight that Rs 500 crore for beekeeping and Rs 13,343 crore for vaccination of domestic animals, were part of the budget 2020-2021 announcement and the funds are allocated for them already.
On Friday, Sitharaman said the government will implement a Rs 500 crore scheme of infrastructure development for beekeepers. She was heard saying this at the third press briefing of the economic package which dealt with agriculture, dairy and allied activities. At the briefing, she reiterated PM Modi's idea 'Vocal for Local', by introducing a Rs 10,000 crore scheme to help Micro Food Enterprises get the technical upgradation necessary to attain FSSAI food standards and build brands. The series of announcement by the minister is part of the overall Rs 20 lakh crore relief measures announced by Prime Minister Modi.
