Chidambaram seeks clarification from FM Nirmala Sitharaman over policies announced in the third tranche

Congress leader and former finance minister (in UPA government) P Chidambaram has questioned the present Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman’s third tranche of economic package. He hit out at the Sitharaman for serving old wine in a new bottle.

Through a series of tweets, he said, he will begin a research and dialogue session. In this session, he will post tweets that will talk about the different policies which Sitharaman has announced at her press briefing and match it with budget announcements.