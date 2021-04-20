Chhattisgarh government mulls suing Remdesivir's manufacturer Cipla amid COVID-19

The Chhattisgarh government is mulling over dragging drug maker Cipla to court. This is over Cipla’s failure to supply Remdesivir, an antiviral drug used for COVID-19 treatment to Chhattisgarh.

According to a Business Standard report, Chhattisgarh health minister T S Singh Deo said Cipla is forcing the state to buy Remdesivir from another pharma company, Mylan Laboratories, at twice the price. By doing so, the pharma company is not honouring the terms of the contract the state and the company had signed.

Doe went on to add the contract signed on April 3 to supply Remdesivir injections to the state was at the rate of Rs 594 plus 12 per cent goods and services tax (GST) per dose. However, Deo stated the state is forced to place an order with Mylan Laboratories in an expensive deal worth Rs 1,400 plus 12 per cent GST per dose.

He has complained about this issue faced by the state in a social media post too. He had also tweeted on April 16 that the state placed an order of 90,000 Remdesivir injections, out of which 2,000 injections was delivered within 2 days and the remaining will be procured in the coming few days.