Chemplast Sanmar Selected As Supplier To Manufacture An Active Ingredient

The Custom Manufactured Chemicals Division of Chemplast Sanmar Limited has recently been selected by a global agrochemical innovator to manufacture a new pipeline Active Ingredient (AI), the company announced through an exchange filing.

Commenting on this, Dr Krishna Kumar Rangachari, Deputy Managing Director, Chemplast Sanmar Limited, stated that “We are pleased to be selected to manufacture an AI for a new recently launched product by a global agrochemical innovator. This is the first time we are getting involved in the manufacture of an AI and hence this is an important milestone for the company. This development demonstrates our customers’ confidence in the ability of our team to integrate a world-class research and development capability with a broad range of chemical technologies at production scale to deliver custom manufactured chemicals. The manufacture of this AI will be done in the new production block that is on track to be completed as per plan.”

The Custom Manufactured Chemicals Division manufactures advanced intermediates and active ingredients for global agrochemical, pharmaceutical, and fine chemical innovators. Led by a qualified team of chemists and engineers, the division has invested in state-of-the-art production blocks, Pilot and R&D facilities to handle a wide range of chemistries and processes.

