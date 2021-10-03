Chemicals, fertilizers ministry to launch various activities to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers will organise a week-long gamut of activities to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav during October 4-10, an official statement said on Sunday.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

"Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers will celebrate its iconic week from 4th to 10th October 2021. Various activities will be organised across the country under this programme," the ministry said in a statement.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, will virtually inaugurate the iconic week on October 4.

"The Department of Pharmaceuticals... will celebrate the iconic week with the theme 'Story Of Pharma @75: Future Opportunities', under which NIPER Mohali will organise week-long activities," the statement added.

Under the initiative, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) will organise health check-up camps and free distribution of first-aid kits at 750 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras across the country on October 10, the ministry said.

It will also conduct Jan Aushadhi Paricharcha for spreading awareness on generic drugs, it added.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 07:23 PM IST