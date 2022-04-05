Charge Zone partners with Marriott International to deploy EV charging stations at hotel properties in India

Charge Zone, a technology-driven EV Charging Network company today announced that it has partnered with Marriott International to deploy EV charging stations across all its properties in India.

As part of the partnership, Charge Zone has started with the first opportunity and has installed a Fast DC 60kW/120kW Charging Station with Dual Charging Guns at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake and will complete the installation of 100+ EV chargers in a phased manner by December 2022. This initiative is also part of Marriott’s commitment to sustainable operations and creating an Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging infrastructure around the globe, it said in a press statement.

Designed to charge e-4w, these charging stations will be open to the public as well as to users of Marriott’s EV fleet. Charge Zone’s charging stations are Rapid DC charging points with the CCS2 charging protocol that provides 80 percent charge in 45-60 minutes and full charge in 90-120 minutes depending on the EV’s battery size. These chargers also come with an additional facility of Type-2 AC chargers wherever needed.

Bhaskar Gurunath, Area Director of Engineering, Marriott South Asia, said, “By partnering with Charge Zone, Marriott International is moving closer towards its goal of creating an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, in its hotels around the globe, that can be accessible by its patrons and general public alike. Range anxiety is one of the largest stumbling blocks for a customer to move from internal combustion fossil fuel powered vehicles to Electric Vehicles. Considering Marriott's presence across the globe, we would want to play a part in reducing that anxiety by providing chargers in our properties where the road warriors can park and recharge their vehicles as well as recharge themselves while waiting for vehicle batteries to be charged."

Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO, Charge Zone said, “Our long-term partnership with Marriott underscores our commitment to building a network of convenient and accessible charging in large metro locations as well as Tier-1 cities and is a strong indicator of the rapid adoption of EVs across the country. In the long term, our goal is to expand the scope of EVs across public and personal mobility and explore more breakthroughs in the current EV landscape with our full stack EV charging solutions. ”

As part of its vision of building a network of one million EV charging points, Charge Zone has created an active B2B and B2C network for EV charging stations for both fleet and retail customers. It has set-up up 1450+ charging points across 650+ EV charging stations, serving around 5000 EVs on a daily basis. The company also recently completed the electrification of over 1000 kms of National Highways in India, by installing a network of twenty(20) unmanned, app driven, Superfast EV charging points along the Gujarat- Maharashtra National highway, it added.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:54 AM IST