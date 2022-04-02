Changed nuances of consumer engagement in a digital era

On March 24, 2020, the sudden news of the country going under lockdown came as a complete shock to everyone. A sudden block came into the socio-economic growth of the nation, the predictable narrative of the world changed to an unpredictable and uncertain future, putting every individual, business under a mandatory quarantine.

A typical conversation centered on what ramifications and consequences will COVID-19 bring to economy. If the Forrester Report is to be considered, 81 percent of Indian adults were worried that there will be a multiyear economic recession or depression, while 75 percent were anxious about their current economic situation.

The businesses that were hugely dependent on physical customer interactions and services primarily hospitality, travel and lifestyle underwent unfavorable changes. The business cycles and revenues were adversely affected. Business consistency came to recurring halts.

Every organization geared up to work on business re-orientation. Organizations started depending on relationship based interactions instead of physical interactions. In this fragile phase of balancing out the unstable traditional economy; nothing else, but Internet advancement turned out to be the “Lone Survivor” of service industry.

Worldwide business operations have noticed an immediate change – the traditional business rule book, now, only talks about the

Adaptive Customer Engagement”that comprises of

1. Embracing the unpredictable

2. Covid19-Proof sales & operations plan

3. Flexible engagement plans.

Businesses that are adapting to the reality of virtual world and technology are cruising through the narrow lanes of business continuity and customer engagement.

So, in the run of new engagement rules “Digital won the employee of the year award” with “Innovation” securing the second position in the marathon of customer engagement. According to the “Global consumer pulse survey”- 71 percent people spent more time online during crisis, 45 percentpeople reported completing their education online, 44 percent people accessed healthcare services online. The beauty of digital customer engagement lies in the fact that during pandemic; 1 in every 5 individuals who ordered their groceries online, did it for the first time and the rate was higher when it came to individuals aged 56 and above,the number was 1 in every 3 individuals.

As customers continue to become digital savvy, post-pandemic expectations for digital experiences will continue to rise. Convenience, ease and accuracy will be the points of parity while intelligence, empathy and reciprocity will become the differentiators. Emotion will connect customers and brands 81 percent more than the traditional mechanism of engagement.

According to Edwin Vander Ouderra – Senior Managing Director at Accenture – “Using digital to create business continuity is no longer a nice-to-have. It’s the new normal.”

While, COVID-19 has hit the fast forward button of innovation spectrum within the business streams, it is noticed that customers also started showing unpredictable behaviours primarily towards the acceptance of digital advancement and buying daily essentials on the click of the button. In this new age of digitization, businesses need to be on the top of their innovation strategy to engage consumers and maintain the same magnitude of allegiance.

Data Analytics for Innovation

Businesses should use relevant data in order to customise, generate revenue streams as well as increase the value of their customers. Platform investments must yield results faster. Data must be comprehensive and accessible to power dynamic decisions. Hyper-personalized offerings enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) make rewarding customer engagement. Chat bots, voice bots, and conversational AI provide 24/7 real-time query resolution and chat records for subsequent analysis.

Long story short, digital interactions might not be new to everyone, but COVID-19 has definitely shaped their usage like never before and has blurred the boundaries between customers and brands. There are untapped digital engagement opportunities to enhance customer satisfaction, optimize marketing, improve ROI, and create human-centric experiences to engage customers.

(Dhruv Verma is Founder of Thriwe, a consumer benefit marketplace, Views are personal)

