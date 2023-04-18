Change timings to protect workers from heatwave, government tells employers

File

With mercury rising across India, it has become almost impossible to get through a day at work without air conditioning, but with 90 per cent people employed in the unorganised sector, most don't have such amenities. The workforce at factories driving India's industrial growth and those in the construction sector are left vulnerable under the sun, as temperatures soar as high as 45 degrees.

As the heatwave is leading to loss of life in some parts of the country, the central government has instructed states to change timings of workers and labourers.

Further measures to beat the heat

With extreme temperatures raising an alarm in nine Indian states, governments have been told to adjust work hours to protect employees.

Apart from new timings, adequate drinking water, emergency ice packs, and heat illness prevention material have also been recommended for construction firms and industrial units.

Employers have also been told to coordinate with the health department to ensure regular checkups.

Read Also West Bengal heatwave: educational institutions to remain closed for a week from today

Respite for the workforce

Workers feeling unwell should be allowed to go slow, while the hardest tasks should be set aside for the part of the day when temperatures drop.

Apart from enough ventilation for miners, deploying teams of two has also been suggested by the government to ensure safety and bring down stress.