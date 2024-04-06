 Championing Ingenuity: Anand Mahindra Extends Job Offer To Girl Who Used Alexa To Fend Off Monkey Attack
A 13-year-old girl showed her presence of mind and scared away a monkey in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, using Amazon's virtual voice assistant Alexa.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, on Saturday, offered a job to a girl who saved herself and her younger sister from a monkey attack.

In a brave move, a 13-year-old girl showed her presence of mind and scared away a monkey in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, using Amazon's virtual voice assistant Alexa.

The girl reportedly commanded Alexa to bark like a dog, hoping to scare away the monkey that had entered her sister's home. The tactic worked and the girl successfully saved both herself and her sister.

Reacting to the incident, Anand Mahindra took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote: "The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an enabler of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary."

He said the girl showed "potential for leadership in an entirely unpredictable world".

"After she finishes her education, If she ever decides to work in the corporate world I hope we at @MahindraRise will be able to convince her to join us!!" the chairman added.

