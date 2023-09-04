Chalet Hotels Announces Grant Of Options To Employees Under The CHL Employee Stock Option | Image: Chalet Hotels (Representative)

Chalet Hotels Limited on Monday announced that the Compensation, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the company at its meeting held has considered and approved a grant of 3,03,738 Options to the Eligible Employees pursuant to the CHL Employee Stock Option Plan 2023 (ESOP 2023 Scheme), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company approved allotment of 133000 fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each to Employee under Chalet Hotels Limited – Employee Stock Option Plan 2018 and 236840 fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each to Eligible Employee under CHL Employee Stock Option Plan 2022.

The Equity Shares being allotted shall rank pari-passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company.

With this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company increased from 20,50,24,864 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 205,02,48,640 to 20,53,94,704 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each amounting to Rs 2,05,39,47,040.

Chalet Hotels Limited shares

The shares of Chalet Hotels Limited on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 535, down by 1.06 percent.

