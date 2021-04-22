Chairman CII Western Region welcomes govt’s decision to open up vaccination for everyone above 18 from May 1

“The Govt of India decision to open up vaccination drive to all Indian citizens above the age of 18 yrs under Phase -3 was much awaited and is a very welcome move. The move will ensure that India can cover more and more of its citizens at an accelerated pace and ensure their health and safety. Now the government must work towards ramping up vaccine centers and also ensuring steady supply of vaccines. CII Western Region is committed to working together with the government and its members to make a success of this mega vaccination drive,” said B Thiagarajan, Chairman Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Western Region and MD Blue Star Limited.