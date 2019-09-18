CG Power Case: SEBI bans Gautham Thapar and three others from markets, orders forensic audit

New Delhi: Regulator Sebi Tuesday barred CG Power and Industrial Solution's ex-chairman Gautam Thapar and three other former officials from capital markets for 'serious' misstatement of accounts as well as diversion of funds, and ordered forensic audit of the company.

Besides Thapar, the other officials facing ban are CG Power's ex-CFO V R Venkatesh and former directors -- Madhav Acharya and B Hariharan. Also, the regulator has asked the BSE to appoint an independent auditor for conducting a detailed forensic audit of the books of accounts of CG Power from the financial year 2015-16 onwards till date to verify wrongful diversion of the company's funds, misrepresentation of financials and manipulation of books of accounts. The independent auditor has been asked to submit a report to Sebi within six months.

The order comes after Sebi, suo moto, had taken note of certain news articles published last month in relation to suspected 'fraud' at CG Power. The regulator conducted an investigation to ascertain whether there were any violations of the provisions of securities laws by the company and its directors or promoters, during the period 2016-2019.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), prima facie noted that the chairman along with certain directors, employees of CG Power and related entities, had perpetrated certain irregularities. These include use of certain assets of the company as collateral, including being co-Borrower and/or Guarantor, for enabling third parties to obtain loans without due authorisation from the board of CG Power.

They allegedly routed transactions through subsidiaries, promoter-affiliated companies and other connected parties for ultimate benefit of companies related to promoter Group. Further, they allegedly used different accounting heads for concealing payments made by CG Power, allegedly facilitated interest free advances to promoter-affiliated companies and allegedly entered into dubious transactions for reducing the liability of the promoter-affiliated firms towards CG Power/ Group companies.