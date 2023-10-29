CG Power and Industrial Solution Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | PTI

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited on Sunday announced the allotment of 5,000 equity shares of Rs. 2 each, fully paid up, at an Exercise Price of Rs. 156.20 to the eligible employee under ESOP 2021 on exercise of the stock options granted, the company announced through an exchange filing.

These equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

Consequently, on allotment of the equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,05,45,57,188 to Rs. 3,05,45,67,188 comprising of 1,52,72,83,594 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each.

The shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited on Friday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 383.30, up by 3.15 percent.

