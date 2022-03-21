CEO Clubs to hold 3-day annual summit Go Beyond Retreat 2022, in Hyderabad

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Clubs, a business network and leadership development organization, are hosting its annual summit - Go Beyond Retreat 2022 in Hyderabad. This summit will be held between March 25, 2022, and March 27, 2022, at Novotel Hitech City, Hyderabad.

Over the course of three days, the participants will explore all these themes through talks and conversations with several leaders who have faced a crisis and bounced back either in their corporate or personal lives, it said in a press statement.

The event will see speakers who have used the experience gained during the crisis or saw opportunities the crisis presented to make a comeback creating lasting value for themselves, their companies, and to society. Entertainment, fun, making new friends and coming together as a family are the other elements that everyone would experience in this three-day soiree.

Speaking on choosing the theme of this year’s retreat and the selection of speakers, S Kishore, Director, K&S Consulting Group, and Hari K Vallurupalli, National President, CEO Clubs India said, “Go Beyond Retreat is a recharging session for the CEOs who are a part of the CEO Clubs. And the theme reiterates the fact that we must develop the quality of resilience and always learn to bounce back from any kind of situation. We have carefully curated the list of speakers who come from different walks of life, be it individuals, social institutions, community, and businesses to talk on some very interesting and out-of-the-box topics about their learnings and resilience during the pandemic.”

Some of the important speakers who will talk during the 3-day sessions are, Syed Akbaruddin, Dean, Kautilya School of Public Policy, and Former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, who will give an inaugural address on ‘Changing World Order. The first session will see Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India, who will address the attendees with the topic ‘Endurance & Entrepreneurship – Lessons from the Army’.

Day 2 will see Nilesh Shah, Advisor to PMO, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co Ltd, talk on ‘Emerging Unicorns’. Followed by Bhavesh Bhatia, visually challenged entrepreneur and founder of Sunrise Candles, based in Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra. His topic will be ‘Seeing Light at the end of the Tunnel’. Gaurav Dalmia, Chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings, will talk about ‘Importance of Family Businesses’, and many more.

Day 3 will see R J Rathnakar, Managing Trustee, Sathya Sai Baba Trust opening the first session with a talk on ‘Growing the Founder’s Vision - A Provocative Interface, followed by Mahima Datla, MD, Biological E Ltd who will share her insights on ‘Frugality - The only answer to intolerance to failures in India in innovations’. Talking about ‘Climate - The Last Frontier’ will be Jayant Sinha. MP, Lok Sabha, Chairperson - Standing Committee on Finance.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 07:11 PM IST