Century Textiles and Industries Net Profit Rises To ₹24 Cr In Q1FY24

Century Textiles and Industries Limited on Wednesday announced its standalone and consolidated results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 through an exchange filing.

Key Highlights of Q1 FY24

3 projects with revenue potential of Rs 5600 Cr acquired by Real Estates.

Standalone EBITDA increased by 15% YoY.

Standalone PAT at Rs 24 Cr including impairment of textile assets.

"The company has maintained its operational performance while remaining steadfast in its commitment to sustainability. The Pulp and Paper business performed very well with margins bolstered by decreasing input costs and effective cost reduction initiatives. The Real Estate business, riding the upcycle in the sector, has acquired three significant projects in three metro cities. Meanwhile, our Textiles business underwent strategic restructuring of primary processes to align with market dynamics," said R. K. Oalmia - Managing Director, Century Textiles and Industries Limited (CTIL).

Segmental Performance

Pulp and Paper Business

EBITDA increased by 8% to Rs. 144 Cr in Q1FY24 as compared to Rs. 134 Cr in Q1FY23.

Plant achieved overall capacity utilization of 95% in this quarter.

Real Estate Business

Acquired significant projects in - Pune (Gross Potential Rs. 2500 Cr), Mumbai (Rs. 600 Cr) and Bengaluru (Rs. 2500 Cr) which represent our commitment to expand rapidly and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

All ongoing projects are progressing well. Our commercial assets, Birla Aurora and Birla Centurion, continue to generate stable rentals.

Textile Business

Turnover has decreased by 2% to Rs218 Cr in Q1 FY24 as compared to Rs222 Cr in Q4FY23.

Capacity utilisation in Q1FY24 was 91% as compared to 89% in previous quarter.

Outlook

Pulp and paper business

Demand for Writing & Printing paper (WPP) is expected to remain subdued. Cost pressures are anticipated due to intense competition arising from an oversupply of low-priced imports from international mills. As we head into Q2, we anticipate a slight seasonal impact in the demand for the Tissue segment. However, an improvement is likely in H2FY23. Demand in the board segment is likely to improve in Q2, driven by increased demand in the FMCG sector. Despite this, cost pressures will likely persist in the domestic market on the back of low-priced imports and excess supply from domestic mills. In summary, the short to medium term outlook for the paper industry remains neutral.

Real Estate Business

The residential real estate industry has almost tripled in size over the last 3 years. Despite a modest increase in property prices, we expect sustained growth in the real estate sector, driven by factors such as rising disposable income, rapid urbanization and value migration from the unorganised sector. The stability of mortgage rates although at slightly higher levels, will primarily affect the affordable housing segment. Therefore, our focus on the luxury segment, coupled with the burgeoning demand for premium housing encourages us to remain positive on the sector's promising future.

Textile Business

The USP of our textile business lies in our advanced process house. This represents state-of-the-art technical capabilities to produce different types of Dyed, Finishes, Whites, etc. in finished fabric, and each with a distinctive feel-a crucial requirement for brands. Out of our total processing capacity of 105,000 meters per day, we have allocated a dedicated facility, with a capacity of 45000 meters per day, to produce greige fabric. These operations are conducted in partnership with reputed vendors and under our stringent quality supervision, ensuring transparency and traceable production processes. The remainder of our capacity is fulfilled by our in-house spinning and weaving units, which, at present, are not cost -effective. To address this, we have made a strategic decision to cease operations of our in-house spinning and weaving units. Instead, we will source all our greige requirements from trusted vendors ensuring quality control under our strict supervision. This change will not impact the revenue of the textiles business. In fact, it is expected to enhance profitability due to savings in fixed costs. The company has provided for the impairment of the spinning and weaving assets in this quarter.

