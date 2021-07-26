Centre's stake sale in HUDCO via OFS to open Tuesday, floor price set at Rs 45 a share

The government's up to 8 per cent stake sale in HUDCO at a floor price of Rs 45 apiece would open for institutional investors on Tuesday.

The sale of over 16.01 crore shares, or a total of 8 per cent stake, would fetch around Rs 720 crore to the exchequer.

The government is selling over 5 per cent stake or over 11.01 crore shares, with an option to retain over-subscription of 2.5 per cent or over 5 crore shares, through an offer-for -sale (OFS).