Centre sacks another 15 senior tax officers over graft

New Delhi: The government has compulsorily retired 15 more senior Income Tax (I-T) Department officials on alleged charges of corruption.

Sources here said on Friday that the Officials have been sacked under the Fundamental Rule 56 (J) and in the public interest. This is the fourth batch of officers who have been shown exit door in the last few months.

It may be recalled that 49 high-ranking tax officials, including 12 from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) were compulsorily retired under Fundamental Rule 56(J) earlier this year.

Among those removed from service on graft charges include Principal Commissioner (Income Tax) O.P Meena, Commissiner Income Tax (CIT) Sailendra Mamidi and CIT P.K. Bajaj.

Central Board of Direct Taxes has compulsorily retired yet another 15 very senior officers of the rank of Pr. CIT, CIT, JCIT, Additional CIT, ACIT today (Friday) under Fundamental Rule 56 (J) in the public interest, due to corruption and other charges, and CBI traps," an official source said.

Senior Income Tax Officers (ITOs) Sanjeev Ghei, K. Jayaprakash, V Appala Raju, Rakesh H. Sharma and Nitin Garg also figure among those removed unceremoniously from the revenue service. Some of the officers are alleged to have taken bribes for settling tax cases.

In June, the government had compulsorily retired 15 commissioner-level officials of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) -- the agency that overseas GST and import tax collections -- on charges of corruption, collecting and giving bribes, smuggling and even criminal conspiracy.

Prior to that, the government had compulsorily retired 12 senior IRS officials from the Income Tax department.