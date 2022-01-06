Centre releases revenue deficit grant of Rs 9,871 cr to 17 states

The Central government has released Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs. 9,871 crore to 17 States.

An amount of Rs. 98,710 crore has been released to eligible States as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant in the current financial year so far.

Union finance ministry stated that the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit grants are are released to the States as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the States post devolution.

The Commission has recommended PDRD grants to 17 States and the same is being released in monthly installments.

The States who have been recommended Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

