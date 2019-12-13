Centre names expenditure, I&B Secy

Mumbai: Senior IAS officer T V Somanathan was appointed Expenditure Secretary, the post lying vacant since late October, as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday.
Somanathan, a 1987-batch IAS officer, is at present serving in his cadre state Tamil Nadu.
He has been appointed as the Expenditure Secretary, a Personnel Ministry order said.
The post was lying vacant since October 29, when Girish Chandra Murmu relinquished it upon being named as the first Lieutenant Governor of the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The additional charge of the Department of Expenditure was given to Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Secretary Economic Affairs in the Finance Ministry.
The appointment of new Expenditure Secretary comes a month and a half ahead of the Budget for 2020-21 to be presented on February 1, by the Modi government.
The Finance Ministry had kick-started the exercise to prepare the budget for the next fiscal from October 14 with pre-budget/RE (Revised Estimate) meetings. The series of meetings with different departments and ministries concluded last month.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)