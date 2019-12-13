Centre names expenditure, I&B Secy

Mumbai: Senior IAS officer T V Somanathan was appointed Expenditure Secretary, the post lying vacant since late October, as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday.

Somanathan, a 1987-batch IAS officer, is at present serving in his cadre state Tamil Nadu.

He has been appointed as the Expenditure Secretary, a Personnel Ministry order said.

The post was lying vacant since October 29, when Girish Chandra Murmu relinquished it upon being named as the first Lieutenant Governor of the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The additional charge of the Department of Expenditure was given to Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Secretary Economic Affairs in the Finance Ministry.

The appointment of new Expenditure Secretary comes a month and a half ahead of the Budget for 2020-21 to be presented on February 1, by the Modi government.

The Finance Ministry had kick-started the exercise to prepare the budget for the next fiscal from October 14 with pre-budget/RE (Revised Estimate) meetings. The series of meetings with different departments and ministries concluded last month.