New Delhi: The Centre is likely to agree to an economic stimulus package of more than Rs 1.5 trillion to fight a downturn in the country that is currently locked down, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The central government has not yet finalised the package and discussions are on between the PMO, the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said both the sources, who asked not to be named as the matter was still under discussion.

One of the sources, a senior government official, said the stimulus plan could be as large as Rs 2.3 trillion, but final numbers were still in discussion.

The package, which could be announced by the end of the week, will be used to put money directly into the accounts of more than 100 million poor and to support businesses hit the hardest by the lockdown, the sources said.