Centre introduces three timings for government employees; allows some employees to WFH and some cannot

In order to avoid crowding in offices, the central government had introduced three timings for its employees. In addition, the physical attendance of the officers of the level of Under Secretary or equivalent and below will be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength.

The government staff will come and leave offices in three batches: 9 am to 5.30 pm; 9.30 am to 6 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm. These instructions guidelines are effective immediately and will remain in force until April 30, 2021, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) stated.

The rising cases of COVID-19 are of concern for the government. India on Monday recorded its highest ever spike in new COVID-19 cases at over 2.73 lakh. For the past three days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1000 related deaths on a daily basis.

In addition, the government has stated that the secretary/head of department may regulate the attendance of officials. The order stated all officials working from home on a particular day have to make themselves available on the telephone and other electronic means of communication at all times.

The orders stated that the officials at work should be wearing a mask, using sanitiser and frequently washing hand with soap and water. They should avoid crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, common areas including refreshment kiosk and parking areas in the workplace.

The meetings to be conducted through video-conferencing and entry of outsiders and visitors to be curtailed appropriately.



Which government officials can’t work from home:

All officers of the level of Deputy Secretary, equivalent and above are to attend office on a regular basis.

On administrative grounds, the secretary/head of department can direct more officials to attend office.



Which government officials can work from home: