Central Warehousing Corporation celebrates 65th Foundation Day

Regional Office, Delhi celebrated the 65th Foundation Day of the Corporation with full zeal, enthusiasm and participation of all employees at Regional Office and Warehouses. The celebration at the Regional Office began with Puja / lighting of lamp. Regional Manager Rajeev Kumar Bansal and Rajeev Vinaik, General Manager (Admn.) congratulated the Regional Office officials and motivated them to give their best to meet the corporate goals. On the occasion, the entire Regional Office premises were well lit and decorated with flowers. During this occasion the cultural activities were held wherein employees actively participated. The company also informed that on that day the foundation stone for the construction of 54000 MT godown at Greater Noida was also inaugurated virtually by Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal as a part of our asset monetization drive which will yield an additional revenue of Rs 9.25 crore P.A.