Central Warehousing Corp contributes Rs 5.65 cr to PM-CARES Fund

CWC, a public sector unit (PSU) under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, has "contributed Rs 565.42 lakh (Rs 500 lakhs from CSR fund and employees' voluntarily contribution of one day salary, Rs.65.42 lakhs) to the PM CARES Fund", it said in a statement.

CWC has also deferred the storage tariff revision by three months till June to provide economic relief to its depositors, who are suffering from the financial stress caused by Covid-19.

"In the process, CWC will bear the financial impact of about Rs 7.50 crores on this account," it added.

CWC has kept its central warehouses open for distribution of foodgrain and other essential commodities, at about 400 locations across India.

During 10 days of Covid-19 lockdown, CWC has handled 161 rakes in 11 states and 6.51 lakh tonnes of foodgrains via the Public Distribution System (PDS).