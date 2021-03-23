Central Railway’s Wadibunder Parcel Depot regains its glory as parcel traffic shifting to Railways

Central Railway’s Wadibunder Parcel loading Depot is attracting parcel traffic during the lockdown, 722 Parcel Vans were loaded since July 2020. The spacious Wadibunder Parcel Depot is proving to be more comfortable, accessible and easy loading point for the consignors.

Mumbai Division of Central Railway has loaded 1454 Parcel Vans since April 2020 till date including 722 Parcel Vans loaded at Wadibunder Parcel Depot since July 2020 which is about 50% of the loading. 14.24 lakh packages weighing 14,812 tonnes of parcels were loaded onto 722 Parcel vans at Wadi Bunder Parcel Depot. Wadi Bunder Parcel Depot is more convenient, spacious and easily accessible Parcel Depot inside Mumbai City. This Parcel depot is now gaining popularity amongst the consignors especially with e-commerce giants like Amazon, due to its vast space and safe transportation etc.

Central Railway Business Development Units set up at Zonal & Divisional levels was to increase the rail share in the freight /parcel sector. This Business Development Units aggressively market new proposals and flexible schemes with local farmers, loaders, APMC and individuals and aggregate their demands. The Business Development Units also take into consideration new proposals, schemes and suggestions submitted by the different freight aggregators, new customers, trade bodies and logistics companies. These initiatives by the BDUs yielded many new traffic and bridged a bond with trade and industry. The Industry is more interested & willing for Rail Transportation of goods and commodities due to flexible schemes, low tariff, faster movement, safe and secure transportation and more importantly environmental friendly.