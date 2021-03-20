Central Railway’s Pune Division organizes Online International HR Summit

An Online International Human Resource Summit was organized by Pune Division of Central Railway on 19.3.2021. The Summit was inaugurated by Suneet Sharma, Chairman, Railway Board and Chief Executive Officer in presence of Dr. Anand S. Khati, Director General/HR. Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway, Dr. A. K. Sinha, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Central Railway and Mrs. Renu Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune Division also participated in the Summit online.

The Summit featured address by the Chairman Railway Board, Director General/HR, General Manager, Central Railway, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Central Railway and Divisional Railway Manager, Pune Division. Speakers from International and National Universities, State Government and Corporate Sector were also invited to place their views on HR practices, future challenges and its impact on Indian Railways.

The objectives of the Summit were:

To acquaint best practices in HR for improving efficiency of Indian Railways

Provide new ideas and best practices for future policy framework

Highlight newer technological ideas and sharing of experiences and solutions for training of employees in Indian Railways.

The Summit proved to be a positive exercise for HR executives of Indian Railways as it gave a wide exposure on the latest updates on Human Resource Development & Management. Senior Officers from Headquarters and Divisions also attended the online Summit.