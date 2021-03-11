Central Railway installs digital passenger amenity maps at 18 stations of Mumbai Division

Central Railway has installed way-finding displays forming 5 large video walls of passenger information at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai. One such wall is installed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai suburban concourse towards exit to Dr. DN Road / Subway. This digital display video wall has the potential to revolutionize the way Indian Railways is perceived by facilitating travel by providing each passenger with timely information that is relevant, visible, language-neutral and dynamically changeable.

Similar walls are being provided at 17 other stations of Mumbai Division viz. Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Panvel, Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Byculla, Matunga, Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, VIkhroli, Bhandup, Mulund, Dombivali, Mankhurd.

The installation is undertaken at zero cost to Railway as some of the time slot is reserved for display of advertisement by ITW Consulting who has joined hands with Panasonic India -a leading diversified technology company as the official Technology partner. This innovative project will help Central Railway to earn non fare revenue (NFR) in addition to cost-free installation, operation and maintenance of these passenger amenity maps over a period of 5 years.