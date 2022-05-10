Central govt employees' salaries likely to be hiked again

The goverment is planning to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for lakhs of central government employees working in different ministries and departments. DA will be increased by 3-4 percent, according to news reports.

Based on the retail inflation data, the DA and Dearness Relief (DR) are revised twice a year in January and July.

Dearness Allowance is given to government employees and Dearness Relief is for pensioners to offset the impact of inflation.

Dearness Allowance is a component of salary which is some fixed percentage of the basic salary, aimed at hedging the impact of inflation. Since DA is directly related to the cost of living, the DA component is different for different employees based on their location. This means DA is different for employees in the urban sector, semi-urban sector, or the rural sector.

The hike in DA depends on many factors like the AICPI Index (All India Consumer Price Index) which saw a decline in January and February. But, it witnessed a huge jump in March.

Employees currently working under the central government get 31 percent DA. This is is likely to be increased by a further four percent in July, which would take DA to 34 percent.

In March, the Union Cabinet approved to increase 3 percent in dearness allowance (DA) under the 7th Pay Commission, thus taking the DA to 34 percent of the basic income.

Currently, the number of central employees is more than 50 lakhs, while 65 lakh ex- central employees receive pension.

ALSO READ Central govt employees likely to get DA hike with 18 months arrears: Report

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 07:53 PM IST