Central Bank of India makes annual interest payment of Rs 54 cr on Bonds | Image: Central Bank of India (Representative)

The Central Bank of India on Wednesday made an annual interest payment of Rs 54 crore on Basel III Tier II Bonds Series III at an interest rate of 10.80 per cent, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The issue size was Rs 500 crore with annual payment of Rs 54 crore. The interest payment record date is March 14, 2023. The last interest was paid by the bank on March 3, 2022.

The Central Bank of India on March 20 made a payment of Rs 46 crore for annual interest payment on Basel III compliant Tier II bonds.

Shares of Central Bank of India

The shares of Central Bank of India on Wednesday closed at Rs 24.05, up by 6.18 per cent.

Read Also Central Bank of India pays annual interest of Rs 46 cr on Basel III compliant Tier II bonds