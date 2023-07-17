Central Bank Net Profit Up By 77.87% To ₹418 Crore | Image: Central Bank of India (Representative)

The Central Bank on Monday released its quarterly earnings report through an exchange filing. The bank continued to show improved performance in all Business parameters on a sustainable basis for the 9th consecutive quarter.

Quarterly reports

Total Business grew by 8.55% to ₹5,83,261 crore.

Total Deposits up by 6.05% to ₹3,63,398 crore.

Gross Advance increased by 12.95% to ₹2,19,863 crore.

Credit to Deposit (CD) Ratio improved to 60.75% registering an improvement of 371 bps, from 30th June 2022.

Gross NPA improved to 4.95%, registering an improvement of 995 bps.

Net NPA improved to 1.75%, registering an improvement of 218 bps.

Provision Coverage Ratio improved to 92.23, registering an improvement of 562 bps.

Net Profit up by 77.87% to ₹418 crore.

Operating Profit grew by 50.53% to ₹1838 crore.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 48.27% to ₹3176 crore.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to 3.62%, registering a growth of 74 bps.

Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 0.43%, registering an improvement of 16 bps.

Return on Equity improved to 1.63%, vis-à-vis, 0.98% for FY 2022.

CRAR improved to 14.42% of which Tier I is 12.13%, registering an improvement of 109 bps.

Profitability (Quarter Ended June 30th, 2023)

Net Profit up by 77.87% to ₹418 crore in Q1FY24 against ₹235 crore in Q1FY23.

Operating Profit has shown a growth of 50.53% on Y-o-Y basis to ₹1,838 crore for Q1FY24 as against ₹1,221 crore for Q1FY23.

Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 48.27% on Y-o-Y basis to ₹3176 crore in Q1FY24 as against ₹2142 crore for Q1FY23.

Total Income (Interest Income plus other Income) for Q4FY23 improved by 28.74% from ₹6357 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹8184 crore for Q1FY24.

Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 0.43% for Q1FY24 as against 0.27% for Q1FY23.

Return on Equity (ROE) also improved to 1.63 % for Q1FY24 as against 0.98% for Q1FY23.

Business Highlights

Total Business grew by 8.55% to ₹5,83,261 crore, Y-o-Y basis.

Total Deposits up by 6.05% to ₹3,63,398 crore.

Gross Advance increased by 12.95% to ₹2,19,863 crore on Y-o-Y basis as against ₹1,94,648 crore for the same period of preceding year.

Net Advance increased by 23.35% to ₹2,12,690 crore on Y-o-Y basis as against ₹1,72,431 crore for the same period of preceding year.

RAM (Retail, Agriculture & MSME) business grew by 13.15%. The individual sector wise growth stood at 17.11% (₹63641 crore), 5.51% (₹40812 core) & 15.46% (₹40024 crore), respectively.

Business per employee improved to ₹ 18.43 crore, during Q1FY24 as against ₹17.14 crore for the same period of preceding year.

Asset Quality

Gross NPA improved to 4.95 % with an improvement of 995 bps, on a Y-o-Y basis.

Net NPA improved to 1.75 % with an improvement of 218 bps, on a Y-o-Y basis.

Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 92.23 %, with an improvement of 562 bps, on a Y-o-Y basis.

Capital Adequacy

Total BASEL III Capital Adequacy Ratio improved to 14.42%, as on June 2023, as compared to 13.33 % on Jun '22, with Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.13% on Q1FY24, registering an improvement of 109 bps.

Branch Segmentation

Bank has a pan India presence with a network of 4493 branches with 65.21% (2930 branches) in rural & semi-urban areas, 3888 ATMs and 10990 BC Points with total 19,371 Touch Points as on June’ 23.

