Central Bank Net Profit Up By 77.87% To ₹418 Crore

The Central Bank on Monday released its quarterly earnings report through an exchange filing. The bank continued to show improved performance in all Business parameters on a sustainable basis for the 9th consecutive quarter.
Quarterly reports
Total Business grew by 8.55% to ₹5,83,261 crore.
Total Deposits up by 6.05% to ₹3,63,398 crore.
Gross Advance increased by 12.95% to ₹2,19,863 crore.
Credit to Deposit (CD) Ratio improved to 60.75% registering an improvement of 371 bps, from 30th June 2022.
Gross NPA improved to 4.95%, registering an improvement of 995 bps.
Net NPA improved to 1.75%, registering an improvement of 218 bps.
Provision Coverage Ratio improved to 92.23, registering an improvement of 562 bps.
Net Profit up by 77.87% to ₹418 crore.
Operating Profit grew by 50.53% to ₹1838 crore.
Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 48.27% to ₹3176 crore.
Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to 3.62%, registering a growth of 74 bps.
Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 0.43%, registering an improvement of 16 bps.
Return on Equity improved to 1.63%, vis-à-vis, 0.98% for FY 2022.
CRAR improved to 14.42% of which Tier I is 12.13%, registering an improvement of 109 bps.
Profitability (Quarter Ended June 30th, 2023)
Net Profit up by 77.87% to ₹418 crore in Q1FY24 against ₹235 crore in Q1FY23.
Operating Profit has shown a growth of 50.53% on Y-o-Y basis to ₹1,838 crore for Q1FY24 as against ₹1,221 crore for Q1FY23.
Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 48.27% on Y-o-Y basis to ₹3176 crore in Q1FY24 as against ₹2142 crore for Q1FY23.
Total Income (Interest Income plus other Income) for Q4FY23 improved by 28.74% from ₹6357 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹8184 crore for Q1FY24.
Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 0.43% for Q1FY24 as against 0.27% for Q1FY23.
Return on Equity (ROE) also improved to 1.63 % for Q1FY24 as against 0.98% for Q1FY23.
Business Highlights
Total Business grew by 8.55% to ₹5,83,261 crore, Y-o-Y basis.
Total Deposits up by 6.05% to ₹3,63,398 crore.
Gross Advance increased by 12.95% to ₹2,19,863 crore on Y-o-Y basis as against ₹1,94,648 crore for the same period of preceding year.
Net Advance increased by 23.35% to ₹2,12,690 crore on Y-o-Y basis as against ₹1,72,431 crore for the same period of preceding year.
RAM (Retail, Agriculture & MSME) business grew by 13.15%. The individual sector wise growth stood at 17.11% (₹63641 crore), 5.51% (₹40812 core) & 15.46% (₹40024 crore), respectively.
Business per employee improved to ₹ 18.43 crore, during Q1FY24 as against ₹17.14 crore for the same period of preceding year.
Asset Quality
Gross NPA improved to 4.95 % with an improvement of 995 bps, on a Y-o-Y basis.
Net NPA improved to 1.75 % with an improvement of 218 bps, on a Y-o-Y basis.
Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 92.23 %, with an improvement of 562 bps, on a Y-o-Y basis.
Capital Adequacy
Total BASEL III Capital Adequacy Ratio improved to 14.42%, as on June 2023, as compared to 13.33 % on Jun '22, with Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.13% on Q1FY24, registering an improvement of 109 bps.
Branch Segmentation
Bank has a pan India presence with a network of 4493 branches with 65.21% (2930 branches) in rural & semi-urban areas, 3888 ATMs and 10990 BC Points with total 19,371 Touch Points as on June’ 23.
