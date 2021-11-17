Celebrity-driven learning platform Unlu onboards Sameer Anjaan; to teach lyrics writing to aspiring songwriters

Unlu, a one-stop immersive learning platform in creative education, has onboarded top lyricist Sameer Anjaan to teach lyrics writing on their platform.

The lyrics writing class will help aspiring content creators learn the art of lyrics writing from an industry veteran and will open avenues to commercialize their content to build a sustainable career in songwriting.

Commenting on his exclusive class on Unlu, Anjaan said, “It has always been my dream to teach people to become songwriters so when Unlu came to me asking to take this opportunity, it was really a no-brainer. When you write lyrics there are many nuances one needs to take care of, but if you know how to approach all the challenges that are going to come your way, you can really excel. So, here’s the opportunity that will help aspirants’ inner songwriters to step into the sunlight and show them the way forward to express their ideas and emotions.”

Vipul Agrawal, Co-founder of Unlu, said, “Every art has a process; it’s not always a miracle to write a hit song. With this class, Sameer Anjaan will share what it took for him to become a successful songwriter and how one can use his methodology/process to become a songwriter in their own right.”

As part of the class, Anjaan will introduce the learners to the world of lyrics writing. Beginning from his journey as an artist to helping them in discovering themselves, he will take the learners through the complete process of making it as a lyricist. The course will help students become familiar with the structure of lyrics, language and its process. Apart from this, they will be taught about the types of lyrics writing, genres and how to make a mark in the industry.

On the completion of the course, students will receive a certificate of completion and the opportunity to engage with Unlu’s community. The students can choose their own learning path, build deep connections and participate in learning and action sessions.

Anjaan moved to Mumbai in 1980 to pursue his career. In a short span of time, he became one of the most sought-after lyricists in the Indian Bollywood industry. He is an award-winning songwriter and Guinness World Record holder for writing the most songs. With his immense knowledge and experience, Anjaan will help the aspirants learn the process of lyrics writing in his Unluclass, Unlu said in a press release.

Incepted in 2021, Unlu is a platform where anyone can learn to make a sustainable income leveraging their creative passion.

