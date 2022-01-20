CEAT shares pare initial losses, settles in positive territory

Shares of CEAT Ltd pared its initial losses and settled in the positive territory, as the stock witnessed strong buying interest from market participants.

The stock slumped to a 52-week low of Rs 1,051.30 on BSE, registering a fall of 7.24 per cent over its previous close.

The stock closed at Rs 1,140.70, up 0.64 per cent.During the trading session, the stock also witnessed an intra-day high of Rs 1,161.00 on BSE.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20 crore for the December 2021 quarter, due to muted demand.

The company's revenue from operations, surge to Rs 2,413 crore during the third quarter.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:10 PM IST