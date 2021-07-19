CEA Subramanian says growth in FY22 to be around 11% as projected in Economic Survey

Notwithstanding the second wave of COVID-19, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) K V Subramanian on Monday expressed hope that economic growth during the current financial year would be around 11 per cent as projected in the latest Economic Survey.

He also said the overall impact of the second wave on the economy will not be very large.

"We will be in that ballpark," Subramanian said when asked if the Economic Survey's target of GDP growth will be met in the backdrop of the second wave of the pandemic.

The Economic Survey 2020-21, released in January this year, had projected GDP growth of 11 per cent during the current financial year ending March 2022.

The Survey had said growth will be supported by supply-side push from reforms and easing of regulations, push for infrastructural investments, boost to manufacturing sector through the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, recovery of pent-up demand, increase in discretionary consumption subsequent to rollout of vaccines and pick up in credit given adequate liquidity and low interest rates.