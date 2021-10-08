e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 06:53 PM IST

CEA K V Subramanian steps down after completing 3-year term; to head back to academia

FPJ Web Desk
Before taking on his role as Chief Economic Adviser to the government, Subramanian served as Associate Professor of Finance (with tenure) and Executive Director for the Centre for Analytical Finance at the Indian School of Business./CEA K V Subramanian |

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian has announced that he is stepping down from his post, following the completion of his three-year tenure.

He announced his decision on Twitter:

"I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure as the Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India," he said in a statement.

In a statement, Subramanian thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their support and inspiring leadership.

Subramanian's was professor at ISB

Before taking on his role as Chief Economic Adviser to the government, Subramanian served as Associate Professor of Finance (with tenure) and Executive Director for the Centre for Analytical Finance at the Indian School of Business.

Subramanian holds a PhD (Financial Economics) from the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur.

An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, Subramanian is an expert in banking, corporate governance and economic policy.

Earlier, Subramanian served as a member of SEBI’s Standing Committees on Alternative Investment Policy, Primary Markets, Secondary Markets and Research.

He had worked as a consultant with JPMorgan Chase in New York, according to the and also served in a management role at ICICI Ltd.

He worked on the finance faculty at Goizueta Business School at Emory University in the United States.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 05:47 PM IST
