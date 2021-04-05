CCL registers positive growth in OBR; CMD, CCL congratulates the entire workforce

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), the Jharkhand based subsidiary of Coal India Limited extracted 103.62 million cubic meters of Over Burden Removal (OBR) posting a nominal growth of 0.3% ending FY’21. OBR is an important performance parameter that exposes the overlaying material making future coal production easier.

Despite Covid-19 slowdown CCL could produce 62.6 Million Tonnes (MTs) of coal during the just concluded fiscal while its off-take was 65.4 MTs. There was decrease of coal demand during the lockdown.

However, on positive side, 5 open-cast mines of the company Magadh, Amrapali, Ashoka and KD Hesalong recorded their highest growth varying between 13% and 109% during 2020-21.

CCL undertook various consumer friendly initiatives to ramp up its off-take during pandemic clampdown which include keeping reserve price for e-auction of coal at par with notified price for two quarters ending September’20. Allowing conversion from road mode to rail mode in coal transportation was another major step which helped the company attain 12% rise in rail dispatches.