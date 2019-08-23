CCI approves HDFC's 51.2 per cent stake buy in Apollo Munich Health Insurance

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India Friday said it has approved mortgage major HDFC's acquisition of 51.20 per cent stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance and subsequently merger of the latter into HDFC Ergo in a deal worth nearly Rs 1,347 crore. In June, HDFC agreed to acquire Apollo Hospitals Group's entire 50.8 per cent stake in Apollo Munich Health for Rs 1,336 crore and also the 0.4 per cent stake held by a few employees for Rs 10.84 crore.

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh had said the deal will have two steps -- HDFC first acquiring 51.2 per cent in Apollo Munich Health and then merging it with HDFC Ergo. The merger with HDFC Ergo will create a strong health insurance franchise with combined gross direct premium of Rs 10,807 crore, Parekh had said. In a tweet, the fair trade regulator said it "approves the acquisition of 51.20 per cent shareholding of Apollo Munich by HDFC and subsequently merger of Apollo Munich into HDFC ERGO."