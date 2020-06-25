CCI permits Facebook to acquire 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms by Jaadhu Holdings LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Facebook.

Jaadhu Holdings is a newly incorporated company formed in March 2020 under the laws of the State of Delaware, United States. Facebook is a publicly-traded company listed on NASDAQ, with headquarters in California, United States of America.

CCI added a detailed order will be out soon.