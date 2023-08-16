 CCEA Nod To 7 Multi-Tracking Projects Of Indian Railways
CCEA Nod To 7 Multi-Tracking Projects Of Indian Railways

The proposed projects will help increase the existing line capacity, smoothen train operations, reduce congestion and facilitate ease of travelling and transportation.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
CCEA Nod To 7 Multi-Tracking Projects Of Indian Railways | Representational Picture

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved seven multi-tracking projects of Indian Railways at an estimated cost of around Rs 32,500 crore, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The projects covering 35 districts in nine states -- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal -- will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 2,339 km.

