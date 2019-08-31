CCD ropes in retired CBI DIG to scrutinise account books

New Delhi: Coffee Day Enterprises on Friday said it has decided to engage the services of Central Bureau of Investigation former DIG Ashok Kumar Malhotra to scrutinise the books of accounts of the company and its subsidiaries.

Malhotra will also investigate the circumstances under which Coffee Day Enterprises late founder V G Siddhartha had written the purported letter dated July 27, alleging harassment by the income tax department.

"Malhotra will be assisted by Agastya Legal LLP, New Delhi, consisting of legal professionals lead by their senior partner M R Venkatesh, practicing advocate in High Court and Supreme Court of India who also possesses educational background of a chartered accountant," Coffee Day Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, Coffee Day Enterprises had appointed global accounting firm EY to scrutinise the books.