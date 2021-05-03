CBIC sets up help desk to facilitate COVID-related imports

In order to facilitate the quick clearance of imports of COVID-related equipment or medicaments, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has set up a dedicated help desk that will handle all queries and grievances.
The help desk will not only handle queries but would also ensure that items and raw material imported for COVID-19 mitigation does not get stuck up at Customs, ports and the onward movement of such cryptically equipment is delayed.
The CBIC in a tweet also said that special measures would also be taken in case of non-resolution of grievance in a time -bound manner, IANS reported.
The dedicated help desk will also facilitate personal imports through courier.
