CBIC sets up help desk to facilitate COVID-related imports

In order to facilitate the quick clearance of imports of COVID-related equipment or medicaments, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has set up a dedicated help desk that will handle all queries and grievances.



The help desk will not only handle queries but would also ensure that items and raw material imported for COVID-19 mitigation does not get stuck up at Customs, ports and the onward movement of such cryptically equipment is delayed.