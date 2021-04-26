CBIC sets up a helpdesk to expedite Covid related imports

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has set up a dedicated helpdesk to handle queries related to Covid related imports and handhold the trade, industry and individuals for expeditious customs clearance.

This is in line with the government's strategy to ensure seamless and quick Customs clearance for Covid related imports so that they reach users/beneficiaries in time.

"Queries and requests are being received by the department from various quarters. These relate to availability of duty exemption benefits, clearance procedures, registration requirements from various ministries etc. In order to streamline this process and cater to all the queries and grievances of the trade, a dedicated cell has been set up by the CBIC," a Finance Ministry release said.

To handhold the process related to clearances, an online form has been created to seek details in a structured format and redress the grievances at the earliest.

For general queries, the users may also send an e-mail or call up the toll-free number. The requests being received at the helpdesk will be closely monitored for early resolution, the release added.

Further, to resolve the grievances at the local level, zonal-level dedicated nodal officers have also been nominated.

Gaurav Masaldan, Joint Secretary, Customs, will be the nodal officer in the CBIC for appropriate resolution of grievances and expeditious clearances of goods relating to Covid related equipment and raw materials, especially oxygen and oxygen-related equipment.

In case of non-resolution of grievances through the helpdesk or zonal officials, the same may be escalated by way of a self-explanatory SMS or WhatsApp on his number.