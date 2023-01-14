After raiding Hamleys, Archies, customs authority reveals how importers dodge quality checks for toys

Hamleys, the world's oldest toy store chain acquired by Mukesh Ambani amid much euphoria around the Reliance empire's rise, was recently raided by government officials. From 44 raids at major retailers such as Hamleys, gift seller Archies and Kids Zone, the authorities had confiscated 18,600 toys which were not certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). After major toystores were caught selling low quality products, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has become more vigilant against new methods that retailers are using to avoid quality and safety norms.

New method behind the scam

The CBIC revealed on Twitter that imports are staggered and by bringing in different parts of toys from different ports. Then toys and their parts are misdeclared as something else, to get away with violation of quality checks. It was responding to a tweet which asked how toys which didn't have BIS certification, could get past customs.

Indian Customs has been closely monitoring and addressing the problem of import of toys which do not meet BIS standards. https://t.co/w0OMyHkghO pic.twitter.com/ozJfnRe3qN — CBIC (@cbic_india) January 14, 2023

Agencies collaborating

Most retail stores raided earlier, either didn't haven a BIS quality mark or were caught with fake licences. The CBIC has also tweeted that it is working with the BIS and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to tackle such violations.

E-commerce also under scanner

Following raids on brick and mortar stores, consumer protection regulator CCPA has also issued notices to e-commerce platforms, Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal, over violation of quality norms.