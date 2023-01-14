e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAfter raiding Hamleys, Archies, customs authority reveals how importers dodge quality checks for toys

After raiding Hamleys, Archies, customs authority reveals how importers dodge quality checks for toys

E-commerce platforms, Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal, have also received notices over violation of quality norms.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Hamleys, the world's oldest toy store chain acquired by Mukesh Ambani amid much euphoria around the Reliance empire's rise, was recently raided by government officials. From 44 raids at major retailers such as Hamleys, gift seller Archies and Kids Zone, the authorities had confiscated 18,600 toys which were not certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). After major toystores were caught selling low quality products, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has become more vigilant against new methods that retailers are using to avoid quality and safety norms.

Read Also
Govt raids Mukesh Ambani's Hamleys and Archies, seizes 18,000 toys
article-image

New method behind the scam

The CBIC revealed on Twitter that imports are staggered and by bringing in different parts of toys from different ports. Then toys and their parts are misdeclared as something else, to get away with violation of quality checks. It was responding to a tweet which asked how toys which didn't have BIS certification, could get past customs.

Read Also
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani gives UK’s toy-store chain Hamleys a new direction
article-image

Agencies collaborating

Most retail stores raided earlier, either didn't haven a BIS quality mark or were caught with fake licences. The CBIC has also tweeted that it is working with the BIS and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to tackle such violations.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Substandard toys seized from Vashi, notice to Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal
article-image

E-commerce also under scanner

Following raids on brick and mortar stores, consumer protection regulator CCPA has also issued notices to e-commerce platforms, Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal, over violation of quality norms.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

After raiding Hamleys, Archies, customs authority reveals how importers dodge quality checks for...

After raiding Hamleys, Archies, customs authority reveals how importers dodge quality checks for...

The man who'll earn 4 times more than Mukesh Ambani, meet Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar

The man who'll earn 4 times more than Mukesh Ambani, meet Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar

D-Mart Q3 profit rises 6.7%, sales up 25.5%

D-Mart Q3 profit rises 6.7%, sales up 25.5%

Earnings 2023 live: HDFC Bank's profit jumps to Rs 12,259.49 crore, DMart clocks 6.6% spike

Earnings 2023 live: HDFC Bank's profit jumps to Rs 12,259.49 crore, DMart clocks 6.6% spike

Auto Expo 2023: Kia EVs to Volvo E-bus; Highlights from the show

Auto Expo 2023: Kia EVs to Volvo E-bus; Highlights from the show